Study claims 150 is the maximum age humans can possibly reach

Jed Leather
 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZJ4J_0aC9e3oz00

A new study has revealed that humans are unlikely to live past the age of 150.

Researchers at biotech company Gyro investigated how well the human body recovers from stresses put on it as we age and found that our resilience to stresses such as diseases and accidents declines as we age.

For example, researchers found that an 80-year-old requires three times as long to recover from stresses as a 40-year-old. According to researchers, this resilience completely deteriorates between the ages of 120 and 150.

Kane Tanaka from Japan is currently the oldest person in the world at 118 years and 144 days. While the oldest person living in the UK is Sarah Lillian Priest at 112 years, 200 days

