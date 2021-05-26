ECC moves baseball tourney final from Friday to Thursday

The Eastern Connecticut Conference, concerned with a Friday forecast that calls for rain, has altered its baseball tournament schedule and moved its championship game to Thursday night at Fitch High School.

Following Wednesday's quarterfinal games, ECC baseball chair Phil Orbe said the two semifinal games will be played on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Fitch and Waterford (matchups to be determined), with the championship game to follow at Fitch at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games (all 4 p.m. starts) feature No. 9 East Lyme at No. 1 Woodstock Academy, No. 5 Fitch at No. 4 Plainfield, No. 7 Norwich Free Academy at No. 2 Waterford and No. 6 Bacon Academy at No. 3 Killingly.

The Woodstock-East Lyme winner will play the Plainfield-Fitch winner and the Waterford-NFA winner will play the Killingly-Bacon winner.

In addition, with rain in the forecast for Wednesday night, the ECC South Division softball championship game between No. 1 Waterford and No. 2 Ledyard at Veterans Field in Niantic will not start at 6 p.m. instead of 7. The North Division final between No. 1 Griswold and No. 2 Woodstock at Griswold is still schedule for a 7 p.m. start.