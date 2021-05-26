Qatar Airways CEO: Air Italy’s 737 MAX Aircraft Are Not Coming Back

Boeing always had the measure of Airbus when it came to the new freighter market. But could environmental regulations change this?. If you are a cargo company and are in the market for new freighters, you have a few options. You can have the Boeing 767F, or the 777F… want a 747-8F? Sorry, the last ones are now spoken-for. In theory you could get an Airbus A330F, too… but you probably won’t. Airbus only ever sold 41 of these (or 38, according to other sources), having delivered all of them. No, when it comes to the new freighter market, Airbus can’t really hold a candle to Boeing. Today.