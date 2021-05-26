Qatar Airways CEO: Air Italy’s 737 MAX Aircraft Are Not Coming Back
It was in February 2020 that Air Italy announced its liquidation and the suspension of its operations. The Italian carrier was an operator of the 737 MAX and thus a victim of the MAX grounding in 2019. With a minority stake through a holding company, Qatar Airways’ order for 737 MAXs were destined for its Italian investment. Now that the Italian airline no longer exists, Qatar’s Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker says the MAXs will not be re-appearing in the Middle East.simpleflying.com