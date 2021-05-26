Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Planning a last minute Memorial Day getaway? Here’s what you should know before you take to the skies

KXLY
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is right around the corner, and travel industry experts are predicting millions of people across the country will make the most of the long holiday weekend. With vaccination rates climbing and COVID restrictions easing, TSA expects at least 6 million travelers to pass through airports this weekend, which would be the first time the number would reach that high since the start of the pandemic.

www.kxly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Tsa#Gas Prices#Atlanta#Time Travel#Travel Time#Travelers#Travel Experts#Tsa#Aaa#Busiest Days#Popular Travel Dates#Travel App Hopper#Airports#Los Angeles#Chicago#Travel Industry Experts#Copyright#Covid Restrictions#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Public Healthabc17news.com

Travel to Antarctica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to Antarctica, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Antarctica reported its first cases of Covid-19 in late December 2020. While scientists who observed strict quarantine rules sailed to the continent from the UK in November 2020, tourism remains severely restricted, with many cruise companies canceling their operations for the brief summer season.
Public Healthmorns.ca

Traveling This Summer? What Experts Say You Should Know Before You Go

Experts are predicting a large surge in summer travel now that COVID-19 cases are falling and mask mandates are lifting. If you’re fully vaccinated, you should be relatively safe. However, there are certain cases where you’ll still want to wear a mask, such as when you’re using public transportation. Outdoor...
TravelPosted by
CBS News

How to get the most out of travel this summer

This summer's travel records are expected to break records, and a recent survey found high vaccination rates are making Americans more relaxed about taking a vacation. Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss where to go and how to get the most out of travel this summer.
Museums614now.com

COSI reopens tomorrow: Here’s what you should know

When COSI opens its doors to the public again tomorrow, it will be offering new exhibits and programming, along with an updated air sterilization system. The science museum at 333 W. Broad St. was shuttered last year due to COVID-19, though it offered some virtual and online programming, according to Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI.
Travelspectrumlocalnews.com

Summer travel is heating up. Here's what you need to know.

If you’re ready to travel, join the crowd. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says 7.1 million people passed through the Memorial Day Weekend, a 450% increase from last year. In Orlando, airport traffic saw a nearly 500% increase from 2020 levels, just 12% off from 2019, with theme parks now...
LifestyleBusiness Insider

I paid $19 to fly America's newest airline and had an amazing experience for dirt cheap. Here's what to know about flying Avelo.

Avelo Airlines, America's newest ultra-low-cost carrier, offers cheap flights to leisure destinations. It serves smaller airports near big cities that offer easier access but fewer amenities. There are extra fees for checked bags and seat assignments, but not much more. See more stories on Insider's business page. Avelo Airlines has...
Home & GardenDomaine

What Is a Veranda? Here's What You Need to Know

The term 'veranda' can be a confusing one—it often gets thrown around interchangeably with other outdoor structures like pergolas and porches. But, the veranda is a distinct and historic structure with American roots. Let's dive in to explore what a veranda is, its history, what makes it unique, and how much it could cost you to build your own.
TravelNew Haven Register

Getting There: Summer travel season starts with a vengeance

The summer travel season is starting with a vengeance. After a year of quarantining, we’re all anxious to get back on the road again. But where to go? And what can you expect when you get there? A recent mid-week mini-vacation in the Berkshires taught our family some important lessons.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Cannabis Clubs: Here’s What You Should Know About This Growing Business

17 states have legalized adult-use cannabis, though most continue to prohibit consumption in public or rented spaces. For years, cannabis consumption lounges have been kept at bay, though lately pro-lounge legislation is becoming more prevalent in the legal cannabis marketplace. The tides are already turning in several cities like Ann...
LifestyleWXIA 11 Alive

Flying over Memorial Day? Expect long lines at airports

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports. The Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge so it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the summer...