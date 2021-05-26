Planning a last minute Memorial Day getaway? Here’s what you should know before you take to the skies
Memorial Day is right around the corner, and travel industry experts are predicting millions of people across the country will make the most of the long holiday weekend. With vaccination rates climbing and COVID restrictions easing, TSA expects at least 6 million travelers to pass through airports this weekend, which would be the first time the number would reach that high since the start of the pandemic.www.kxly.com