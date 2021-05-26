J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa League, Cites ‘Family Obligations’

Ivy Iwino holds dual roles with the Dallas Mavericks as the Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sports Sound Strategist. To thousands of MFFLs though, she’s better known as Poizon Ivy the DJ and right now she’s at the top of her game. Ivy is currently the official music and sound coordinator with the Basketball Africa League and is spinning the beats for the inaugural season from May 16-30 live from Kigali, Rwanda. The big stage is nothing new for Poizon Ivy; she’s spun at three NBA All-Star weekends and in 2018 became the first woman to ever land the gig.