Join in for the Friday Flicks Movie Series! Dress in your tropical wear, pack a blanket and chairs and watch Moana on the big screen as you social distance in the Dunbar Gym. Other activities such as Luau, Bingoand and contests will be sprinkled in throughout the night to engage the whole family. Pre-registration is REQUIRED, there will be no at the door registration available. Ages 10 and up can be dropped off but must be signed in and out. If you are dropping off your child please list the friends they can sit with within our social distancing circles upon registering. 1 snack pack per group is included with the admission price. Doors open at 6 pm to check-in and the movie will begin at 6:30 pm. Ages 2 and under are free. Must register 48 hours in advance.