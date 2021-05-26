Cancel
State Police Crack Down On Distracted Drivers Gawking At Crash Site

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next time you're in a hurry to post a picture of a crash on your Facebook page, remember you could be putting people's lives in danger. While first responders handled an oversized load crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 39 near Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department says many people were using their phone while driving by to take pictures or video. This is obviously violating a law if you're driving while also using your phone.

