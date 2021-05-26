State Police Crack Down On Distracted Drivers Gawking At Crash Site

We've said on many occasions that driving while using your phone is one of the worse things you can do. But still, we read of deadly accidents on I-20 or Loop 281 or South Broadway where somebody was using their phone and not paying any attention to driving or the drivers around them. This morning, Big D showed us video of a distracted driver striking him in the parking lot of a car wash just further proving the point to get off your damn phone while behind the wheel.