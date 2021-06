The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are series favorites but the Carolina Hurricanes are better on paper. Who will have the advantage?. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes each won their series against Florida and Nashville respectively 4-2. Carolina and Tampa only within five points of each other in the regular season. The first game of this series was incredibly close as the Lightning pulled out the win scoring the go-ahead goal 2-1 late in the third. By all accounts, this should be a close series between two teams that have somehow meeting for the first time in the playoffs.