When 40% of the actual Opening Day rotation is injured and 60% of the would-be Opening Day rotation is injured, the idea of hosting the division leader who’s on a 11-wins-in-12-games heater would be daunting in its own right. With a loss in the initial game of the series and a rookie on the mound in just his third career big league start factored into the equation, it would’ve been easy to be very, very concerned heading into this one.