Freeburg, PA

Freeburg man sentenced to state prison on drug charges

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
Daily Item
 15 days ago

MIDDLEBURG — A Freeburg man will spend between 125 months and 24 years in state prison on felony drug charges. Russell Kinslow, 52, pleaded guilty last month to drug offenses related to a crystal methamphetamine ring he ran between 2017 and 2019 in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. The drug ring was uncovered by Snyder County Detective Douglas Bickhart and the case was prosecuted by state Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman.

www.dailyitem.com
