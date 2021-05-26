Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Blinken continues diplomatic mission in the Middle East

Public Radio International PRI
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his diplomatic mission in the Middle East, after the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On Tuesday, Blinken announced plans to reopen a diplomatic office in Jerusalem that oversees outreach to the Palestinians. The consulate had been merged with the new US embassy to Israel established by the Trump administration in 2018. Blinken said, though, that the US has no immediate plans to pursue peace talks between the two sides, but expressed hope for creating a “better environment” that could lead to negotiations. Blinken arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, calling Egypt a “real and effective partner,” and will continue to Jordan. Both US allies have signed peace treaties with Israel and often serve as mediators between Israel and the Palestinians.

www.pri.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Us Embassy#Jordan#Piracy#Hamas#Syria Peace Talks#Syria Talks#Foreign Secretary#Syria War#War And Peace#Astravets#Indigenous#Brazilian Supreme Court#M Ori#Tasmanian#Australian#Rt News#Radiopublic#Apple Podcasts#Soundcloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
Palestine
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Egypt's leadership emerges again in brokering Middle East stability

When Egypt helped to broker a May 21 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting, ending a largely pointless conflict that pitted Hamas and its massive missile arsenal against Israel’s air force, Cairo renewed its tradition of trying to reduce tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip. This time, however, Egypt publicly went beyond its previous work and, on May 30, hosted Israel’s foreign minister in Cairo for the first time in 13 years. It appears to be part of a slow but consistent shift for Egypt as it tries to resume a leadership role in the Middle East.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. still probing 'Havana syndrome' attacks on diplomats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is conducting a government-wide review to get to the bottom of who or what caused the suspected “directed” radio frequency attacks that on U.S. diplomats that resulted in various neurological ailments known as “Havana syndrome”, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden considering former ambassador to Israel for a new Middle East role

The Biden administration is strongly considering a former ambassador to Israel for a role as an envoy to the Middle East, people familiar with the planning said. The role is likely to include a portfolio involving diplomatic accords between Israel and Muslim neighbors that were a hallmark of Middle East policy under President Donald Trump.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gantz Meets with UN Middle East Envoy Over Gaza

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland met on Wednesday with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss the issue of reaching a long-term peace between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization. Wennesland said in a tweet that the two “discussed the efforts and...
U.S. Politicscrisisgroup.org

Slivers of Hope in the Middle East

In his monthly take ahead of CrisisWatch, Interim President Richard Atwood looks at recent diplomacy in the Middle East and prospects for assuaging two of the rivalries that have fuelled Arab wars over the past decade. Where’s a peacemaker to look for good news these days?. Anyone hoping that U.S....
Middle EastMissoulian

Opinion: Some Israeli perspectives on the tragedy of the Middle East

The sickening events lately occurring in the Middle East have shocked and outraged the conscience of the world. The experts who have tried to pacify the Middle East, whatever their real intentions, obviously have failed to achieve anything but the preservation of a status quo guaranteed to produce one crisis and war after another. None of the proposed solutions has dealt effectively with the real cause of all the trouble, the Palestinian problem.
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Argus

Rural Ruminations: Changing U.S. Middle East policy?

If you look carefully at the pictures of the Gaza Strip taken after the recent 11-day conflict with Israel, you will appreciate the extraordinary damage done to the Gazan infrastructure. We were told by the Israelis this damage was inflicted largely on facilities created by the Palestinians to support their...
POTUSWashington Post

For Biden, it’s back to the future in the Middle East

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. U.S. and Iranian officials are convening in Vienna for their latest round of indirect talks over Tehran’s...
Middle EastConcord Monitor

Letter: Middle East conflict

It seems everyone but Israel agrees that creating separate Israeli and Palestinian states is a solution to the current impasse between the two sides. The current situation is that the Israelis systematically deprive the Palestinians of equal right so that they can maintain a Jewish state. Former President Jimmy Carter rightly called this apartheid and a moral outrage.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Blinken: Iran’s Nuclear ‘Breakout Time’ Could Be Weeks if Violations Continue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Iran continues violating the 2015 nuclear deal, it would soon have enough nuclear material for a nuclear weapon. “What we do know, unfortunately, is that meanwhile, [Iran’s nuclear] program is galloping forward,” he said. “It has lifted restraints imposed on it by the agreement, including the amount of enriched material that it has; material that’s now, in some cases, enriched up to 20 percent and even a small amount to 60 percent. It has started to deploy some more advanced centrifuges.”
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

Hungary Criticized For Blocking EU Statements On China, Middle East

BUDAPEST -- A senior German official has rebuked Hungary for blocking European Union statements on Hong Kong and the Middle East, saying the bloc's common foreign and security policy was being undermined by a failure of unanimity. 'Hungary again blocked an EU statement on Hong Kong. Three weeks ago it...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

How America Destroyed the Middle East

The following is the Introduction to Antiwar.com editorial director Scott Horton’s new book, Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism. The Middle East, North Africa and South-Central Asia are in chaos. Populations have been riven by sectarian civil war in what remains of the former states of Iraq, Syria, Libya and Mali, across to Afghanistan and down into the Arabian Peninsula. More than a million people have been killed. Tens of millions more have been displaced, resulting in the massive refugee crisis that afflicted Europe in the last decade.
Middle Eastalethonews.com

Blinken’s statements encourage Israel to continue its crimes: Hamas

GAZA – The Hamas Movement denounced the recent statement of US Secretary Antony Blinken on Israel’s right to self-defense, saying that it gives the green light to the “Zionist enemy” to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people. Hamas in a press statement on Tuesday said, “Is the killing of...
Worldnewslookup.com

Middle East Headlines

2021-06-09 09:04 Haaretz Daily The dark secret threatening this Israeli cyber firm's plans... Israel cyber firm SentinelOne is trying to hitch a ride on its major rival's success, but the numbers aren't in its favor... 2021-06-09 08:50. Haaretz Daily. Knesset panel confirms swearing-in of Bennett-Lapid gov't Sunday afternoon... Swearing-in ceremony...