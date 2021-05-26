Dee Strange-Gordon Signs With Cubs

When Jon Lester steps foot in the Friendly Confines wearing a visitor’s uniform for the first time since leaving town, the stadium nickname will have new meaning. When Lester walks on the field for batting practice in a jersey emblazoned with the name Washington Nationals, he should do so to a video montage of his time with the Chicago Cubs.. When Lester toes the rubber in the first inning, he should get a standing ovation from Cubs fans. When Lester enters the dugout after the first inning, he should get a curtain call from Cubs fans. All this while wearing the opposing team’s colors.