Dee Strange-Gordon Signs With Cubs
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Strange-Gordon has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs. He's been out of the league so far this season after spending the past three years with the Mariners. He had an extremely disappointing season in 2020, posting a 42 wRC+ with a career-low three steals. Now 33 years old, it's hard to see him having too much of an impact at the major league level.