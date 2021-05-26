Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dee Strange-Gordon Signs With Cubs

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/1397558255493296131. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Strange-Gordon has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs. He’s been out of the league so far this season after spending the past three years with the Mariners. He had an extremely disappointing season in 2020, posting a 42 wRC+ with a career-low three steals. Now 33 years old, it’s hard to see him having too much of an impact at the major league level.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Ken Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Mariners#The League#Mri#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Baseball Splits the Weekend at Jackson

The Cody Cubs hit the road this weekend four for games in two days in Jackson Wyoming. The weekend series gave the Cubs a chance to see competition they wouldn’t normally see throughout the season. The Cubs would go 2-2 in Jackson this weekend. The Cubs got all the action...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Bucs claim INF off waivers from Cubs, DFA Stokes Jr.

The Pirates have claimed an infielder off waiver from the Chicago Cubs and have designated Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment. The Bucs have picked up 29-year-old switch hitter Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas went 3 for 21 in nine games with the Cubs this season before being DFA’ed by Chicago, making three...
MLBThe Southern

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs welcome old friends Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber back to Wrigley

Given the lack of overall production from Joc Pederson and the tremendous inconsistency in the starting rotation, there are more than a few Cubs fans questioning the team’s decision to move on from Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber this past offseason. Regardless, the former Chicago fan favorites will make their...
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Nationals: Jon Lester deserves heroes welcome in return to Wrigley

When Jon Lester steps foot in the Friendly Confines wearing a visitor’s uniform for the first time since leaving town, the stadium nickname will have new meaning. When Lester walks on the field for batting practice in a jersey emblazoned with the name Washington Nationals, he should do so to a video montage of his time with the Chicago Cubs.. When Lester toes the rubber in the first inning, he should get a standing ovation from Cubs fans. When Lester enters the dugout after the first inning, he should get a curtain call from Cubs fans. All this while wearing the opposing team’s colors.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs hire Jeremiah Paprocki as PA announcer, the first Black person to hold the position

Andrew Belleson, who had been the Cubs’ public-address announcer since 2011, departed the team after the 2020 season. Former PA announcer Paul Friedman was a “guest” doing the job for 15 games in April, and Mark McGill, who is the PA announcer for the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field, did the duties during the first homestand of May.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs: Can Ian Happ become a threat from both sides of the plate?

Over the weekend, I missed the entire Cubs-Tigers series. My wife and I spent the weekend with friends in Indianapolis and, in a move I’m sure she wasn’t upset about – I forgot my laptop at home. The self-imposed break was nice, but pretty much immediately upon my return, I...
MLBchatsports.com

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Nationals series preview

As you’ll see below, this will be Reunion Week at Wrigley Field with so many former Cubs players and staff coming back to the North Side. (FWIW, there is exactly one former member of the Nationals on this year’s Cubs. Third base coach Willie Harris played for Washington from 2008-10.)
MLBcubsinsider.com

Jeremiah Paprocki Named Wrigley Field’s New PA Announcer

When longtime Wrigley Field public address voice Andrew Belleson left his post over the winter to pursue other opportunities, there was talk that the Cubs might opt to treat the position like they do the 7th Inning Stretch. No, not by showing videos of Harry Caray, but by using guest announcers until they’d settled on a permanent replacement.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: We Know This Particular Lefty Very Well

If anyone knows how to set a lineup against Jon Lester it’s David Ross, right? Here’s the Cubs lineup against Lester and the Nationals, in the first of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Willson Contreras, C. 2. Kris Bryant, LF. 3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B. 4....
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Still with the Cubs, Bryant back to his slugging ways

Whatever the future holds, Kris Bryant is giving the Chicago Cubs plenty of production so far in 2021. Bryant is hitting .303 with 10 home runs in 37 games, and he is second in the National League with an OPS of 1.032. That's quite a rebound after he batted .206 in last year's pandemic-shortened season. Bryant was the subject of trade rumors in the offseason, but the Cubs eventually brought him back on a $19.5 million deal.
MLBNew York Post

Nationals vs. Cubs prediction: Adbert Alzolay proves reliable

Attention criminals, lawbreakers, delinquents and thieves. The New York City subway system is back and running 24 hours a day. You’re welcome. Love, Mayor de Blasio. … Recent history tells us horse-racing winners are like Tour de France winners, so we cashed our big hit on Rombauer before the tests came back. … Medina Spirit had never been passed when put on the lead, but it wasn’t the first time he had seen a horse’s ass, was it, Bob Baffert?
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo is in a glass case of emotion ahead of showdown with former Cubs teammate Jon Lester

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is experiencing all the feels as he prepares to face former teammate Jon Lester on Monday night at Wrigley Field. Rizzo took to Instagram with a post about Lester’s influence on his life dating back to his early years as a minor leaguer with the Boston Red Sox. He also showed up to the stadium wearing Lester’s old No. 34 Cubs jersey.