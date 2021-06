The following is an excerpt from The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley by Wesley Morgan. As U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan’s Pech valley in 2011-13, the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) launched a drone campaign called Operation Haymaker to avoid the dangers of further ground raids in the surrounding mountains, where several helicopters had crashed over the years. “As I looked back in 2011 on what we had done in the past, it was hard to define a circumstance where we’d accept that risk,” explained Joseph Votel, then JSOC’s three-star commander.