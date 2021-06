Forget about the old-fashioned process of thumping a watermelon to determine whether it is ripe. As a kid, we used to go down the corn row where they would also grow watermelons and plug them to pick a ripe one. This, too, is an old fashioned way that is defiantly not a sure thing. The “thump” is not a sure thing in determining a melons ripeness simply because a thump only produces a sound that can be uncertain when it boils down to the ripeness deep inside.