All four favorites in the association not only won on Saturday, but they also covered the spread. Favorites are now 20-12 for +6.95 units in this postseason. The games have probably seen more scoring than anticipated as totals have gone 18-14 to the over for +2.94 units. A few of the series have resembled more of the low-scoring affairs NBA fans are used to in the playoffs. I’ve been able to identify one matchup that fits both categories, thus qualifying it as a best bet.