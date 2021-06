Columbia County commissioners could decide Tuesday whether to allow a sheriff's deputy to keep his home of 10 years on land where a kennel is being built. Applicant Bonnie Lord and property owner Affordable Holding LLC asked the county to alter the 6-acre parcel’s S-1 zoning conditions. The property at 2179 William Few Parkway is across from the Columbia County Fairgrounds, and a few hundred feet from where William Few meets Columbia Road.