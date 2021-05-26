Cancel
'Cruella' is far too long, but Emma Stone plays the perfect Disney villain

By kacuna@insider.com (Kirsten Acuna)
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: There are minor spoilers ahead for Disney's live-action "Cruella." Emma Stone is perfect as a young Cruella de Vil. The film is bogged down by backstory, which could've been clipped to get to the good stuff. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. "Cruella" is neither a flop people will...

iHeartRadio

Florence + The Machine Wrote A Song For 'Cruella'

With the premiere of Cruella less than a month away, Disney has treated fans to a new trailer — and this one's soundtracked by "Call Me Cruella," an original song written and performed by Florence + The Machine. “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were...
Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Watch & Listen: ‘Cruella’ Brings in Florence and The Machine for Original Song “Call Me Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is coming back to the big screen, but this time we’re finding out how the notorious dognapper actually became the 101 Dalmatians villain. Cruella has Emma Stone (La La Land) playing a young version of the future fur fashionista, and she’ll be accompanied by a new original song by the Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine. Hear the song below, along with some new footage from Cruella.
Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie - which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil - because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film's hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
Florence + The Machine Set To Perform New Original Song “CALL ME CRUELLA” In Disney’s Live Action “CRUELLA”

Disney has announced that multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film “Cruella.” “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. Experience the film in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.
A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Fatherly

Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.
Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
The Independent

Cruella review: Emma Stone is a riot in Disney’s wickedly stylish take on the fashion film

Dir: Craig Gillespie. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong. 12A, 134 minsIn 1996, Glenn Close glided onto screens in fur and feathers, with an electric shock of a black-and-white wig perched on her head and a cackle that could summon the dead. Her take on Cruella de Vil, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of its 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians, has, for a long time, felt positively definitive. And so, it’s a great compliment to Emma Stone’s performance in Cruella– playing a young, mostly reimagined version of the character –...
CRUELLA Stars Emma Stone And Thompson On Bringing Deliciously Dark Characters Into The World Of Disney

Cruella stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) in Disney's all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. The movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+'s Premier Access service on Friday, May 28, and believe us when we say it's an absolute must-see!
‘Cruella’ Review: Two Emmas & Return Of Disney’s Villain Supreme Make For Fun Origin Story

Offering two superb Emmas (Stone and Thompson) for the price of one, Disney’s anticipated reboot of one of its chief villains, the much-feared Cruella de Vil, is given new life by taking the origin-story route favored by comic book reinventions such as Joker rather than the fairy tale route employed by the Mouse House for the pair of Maleficent stand-alones from the classic Sleeping Beauty.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’: Film Review

In case you needed reminding: The One Hundred and One Dalmatians franchise has never been about the dogs. No — its real star is Cruella de Vil, the acerbic, deliciously biting antagonist with an unhinged fur obsession. Betty Lou Gerson voiced the character in the 1961 Disney animated film, investing...