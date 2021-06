Dear Rusty: I took early retirement at 20 years from the Louisiana public school system in 1996. Since then, I have continued to work in private schools (except for 2 years in public). I now have over 20 years in the Social Security system. Are they going to take money out of my tiny early LA retirement check or lower my Social Security check? Is it true I can continue working and draw Social Security? I have reached full retirement age - I am 68. Signed: State Retiree.