BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bye rain and hello breaks of sunshine and more refreshing air slowly building in. The weather will be good for those running some errands at lunch time or even this evening. Temperatures will be below normal today and top off in the 60s and then cool in the 50s by the evening hours. A stray shower or mist/drizzle can’t be ruled out this evening especially in east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 otherwise we are dry for days.