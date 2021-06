Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's a whole industry dedicated to keeping celebrities looking good, which is why it's always enlightening to hear straight from stars what they use daily (and why it's important to have a reality check now and then). With thousands of dollars' worth of products at their beckon, genuine skincare recommendations carry that much more weight. And going by Jenna Dewan's reliably glowing demeanor, the skincare picks she just recommended on Instagram are working.