Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Dueling With Tom Brady In Golf Match

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers won't have to wait long to avenge his playoff loss to Tom Brady ... the two QBs are set to face off on the golf course in July -- with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau tagging along too!!. The PGA Tour just confirmed Rodgers and DeChambeau will go...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Dueling#The Pga Tour#Head To Head#Qbs#Face#Moonlight Basin#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Tampa, FLwcn247.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million, meaning Tom Brady and his family will have to find some new digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath home was sold on Friday. The real estate firm that handled the transaction did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County. That process that can take several days. Brady has been renting the mansion since April 2020, shortly after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Buccaneers. Jeter and his family moved out after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLchatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers to Participate in The Match (Against Tom Brady)

Those on the Aaron Rodgers watch got a bit of news on Wednesday... just not about anything to do with football. It was announced that on July 6, Rodgers will team up with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau to take on PGA Championship winner Phil Mickeson and Uggs model Tom Brady.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLCoinDesk

See Tom Brady Speak at the Last Day of Consensus

Also, go deep on DeFi, social tokens, crypto-native banks and more. It could be said that we saved the best for last on the final day of Consensus 2021. The big themes of today’s broadcast will include the current regulatory landscape and how it can be improved, particularly how it relates to the emerging fields of crypto-native banking and decentralized finance. Rounding out the day will be a series of fireside chats with some of the biggest names in the industry, including one late arrival: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Pro Football Focus projects historic season for Tom Brady

The official Twitter account for Pro Football Focus fantasy football section released their projections for the top ten passing yards leaders in 2021. Topping the list is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and GOAT of GOATs Tom Brady. It’s always easy to project that Brady will have a good season, why...
NFLinvezz.com

I’m a big believer in cryptocurrencies: Tom Brady

Tom Brady disclosed that he has bought cryptocurrency, but refused to admit whether it’s BTC, ETH, or DOGE. The cryptocurrency industry is still drawing support despite the recent poor market performance. Brady says he is a crypto “hodler” and intends to invest in cryptocurrencies for the long-term. Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFLNBC Sports

Tom Brady, other Bucs vets working out at team facility Friday

The Buccaneers don’t have an organized team activity scheduled for Friday, but they have some key members of the team working out at their facility for the first time this offseason. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady and about 10 teammates, including wide receivers...
NFLleadertimes.com

Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner […]
FootballCapital Journal

Tom Brady tweet 2 champions vs old guy

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
NFLnewyorkian.com

Tom Brady admits to fourth-down confusion in TikTok video

Tom Brady finally admitted to one of his only blunders from the 2020 season. In a TikTok video, Brady copped to messing up the downs during the Buccaneers’ Week 5 game against the Bears, a moment where he famously held up four fingers in belief that the previous fourth-down play was actually third. As the…
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady Feels He’s ‘Ahead Of Curve’ With Belief In Future Of Crypto

Tom Brady always has liked to pave his own path. And now that he’s entered the cryptocurrency space, we wonder if he’s interested in mining instead of paving. On the field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s unconventional diet and training methods have maximized his career. When it comes to the crypto world, it looks like he sees investing as a means of doing the same to his net worth.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bucs: This new limited-edition Tom Brady bobblehead is a must-have

We know that, after he brought a Super Bowl trophy to Tampa Bay, that Bucs fans get enough Tom Brady gear. Everyone’s going to love this new item. FOCO’s bobbleheads are always a great addition to the fan cave. They’re not your run-of-the-mill giveaway bobblehead. These are hand crafted and hand painted, individually numbered and collectible items.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady Stirring Pot With Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Memes

Ever since the PGA Championship, the rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the funnier storylines in sports. And Tom Brady is getting in on the joke. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is gearing up to play in the second installment of “The Match,” a golf...
NFLbucsreport.com

Tom Brady Is Back Throwing at One Buc Place

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is back at One Buc Place. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was throwing at AdventHealth Training Center on Friday morning. Brady has been recovering from a procedure on his knee and was not at the team’s voluntary OTAs.
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has funny response to vicious trolling from Tom Brady

Tom Brady wasted no time talking trash to Aaron Rodgers after it was announced on Wednesday that the two quarterbacks will face one another in “The Match” this year. It probably took Rodgers a while to process it all, but he came up with the perfect response. This year’s installment...
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...