Player Grades: No one gets an "A" as the Celtics drop Game 2 against the Nets
As the title states, no one is getting an A in this edition of Player Grades. The Boston Celtics were blown out last night by the Brooklyn Nets, losing 130-108. This puts the Celtics in a difficult position, as they are now down 0-2 in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. In a game that was never close, it’s difficult to give any player an A, especially when no one played particularly inspiring basketball. With that being said, let’s jump into it, and see who at least played above average basketball.www.celticslife.com