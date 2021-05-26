Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Player Grades: No one gets an "A" as the Celtics drop Game 2 against the Nets

celticslife.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the title states, no one is getting an A in this edition of Player Grades. The Boston Celtics were blown out last night by the Brooklyn Nets, losing 130-108. This puts the Celtics in a difficult position, as they are now down 0-2 in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. In a game that was never close, it’s difficult to give any player an A, especially when no one played particularly inspiring basketball. With that being said, let’s jump into it, and see who at least played above average basketball.

www.celticslife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Defense#The Nets#Team Player#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets##Kd#Player Grades#Drop#Average Basketball#Bonus Points#Field#Bleacher Report#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANews-Herald

Cavaliers' season ends in loss to Nets

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it's time to forget that and...
NBAAustin American-Statesman

Bohls, Golden: All eyes on the Brooklyn Nets as this year's NBA Playoffs tip off

The NBA Playoffs tip off Tuesday night with the first two of four play-in matchups, and American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden address 10 hot topics from around the league:. 1. Who survives the playoff gantlet?. Bohls: I know the Lakers are supposed to repeat and the 76ers are...
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Hoping to Beat Celtics the Same Way They Did in the ‘Funeral Game'

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Celtics blockbuster trade lands Damian Lillard in Boston

The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers both are two teams who had high aspirations for the 2020-21 season but ended up getting eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Now, each organization faces tough decisions to make. Changes already have occurred for the Celtics. Danny Ainge decided...
NBAcbslocal.com

Bradley Beal Says He Won’t Be At 100 Percent For Play-In Game Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — With a play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will be hosting one of the hottest teams in the NBA with one of the most talented scorers in the league in Bradley Beal. It figures to be a tough matchup for a Boston team that had a knack for letting opposing stars go off on scoring sprees during the regular season.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBANewsday

Blake Griffin has fit in seamlessly with Nets with his selfless play

The temptation is to say the Nets actually should have a "Big 4" that includes five-time all-NBA player Blake Griffin alongside the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Instead, the 32-year-old Griffin has settled perfectly into a complementary role since signing with the Nets as a free agent in March.
NBAyournewsnet.com

Jazz win West...Play-in for Lakers...Nets No. 2 in East

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Kings, 121-99. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which needed to win its final two games to hold off Phoenix for the top spot.
NBAtheScore

NBA title odds: Nets separate from pack

The Brooklyn Nets overtook the Los Angeles Lakers as the 2021 title favorites roughly one month ago. If bettors revisit the odds during the buffer period before the play-in tournament begins, they'll notice another boost from Brooklyn, which has officially separated from the rest of the pack. Odds to win...
NBASB Nation

The Nets are so good they’re basically playing street ball

The Brooklyn Nets took a loose ball and turned it into street ball magic on Sunday night against the Cavaliers. Let’s be real: This all starts with the astounding pass from Blake Griffin, which, honestly — I didn’t know Blake Griffin could make a pass like this. The Nets had so much confidence that they pulled this off in the second quarter, and it’s normally the kind of thing you’d see in a fourth quarter blowout.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.