Beloved actor Sam Elliott couldn't get any cooler if he tried. The deep-voiced Hollywood star and his signature mustache have been a staple in wild west films over the years but he always looks right at home no matter what role is thrown his way. Whether it's playing Virgil Earp in Tombstone or Cher's love interest in Mask, Elliott is one heck of a movie star which is why his iconic career spans decades. But one of our favorite roles was when he played a bouncer in the cult classic action movie Road House.