Kyla Pratt dives into the deep discussion of mental health and parenthood. She discusses her experience with her mental health changing after becoming a mom, and the pressure to stay "strong". It can sometimes be difficult to reach out to others when in need of support regarding mental health issues and struggles. So in this episode of Celebrity Deep Dives, Kyla Pratt expresses the need for normalizing mental health and embracing the humanity in needing a community to help you through tough times.