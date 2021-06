The Women's Champions League officially moves into a new era next season with the overdue introduction of a group stage, but this year's final in Gothenburg on Sunday between Chelsea and Barcelona already marks a significant turning point. After winning the competition in each of the last five years, and seven times in the last decade, Lyon are conspicuous by their absence. There has been a French or German Champions League winner in each of the 13 years, since Arsenal lifted the trophy in 2007, but this time will be different. Lyon lost in the quarter-finals to Paris Saint-Germain, themselves beaten in the last four by Barcelona, the Spanish champions.