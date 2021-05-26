Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Dish on Their Turn-Ons, Best Dates and More

Recipient: BondIt Media Capital, 308 Enterprises, Arcana Studios, The Exchange, Grandave Capital, LB Entertainment, and other executive producers involved with 'Paradise City'. In November 2019, accusations of spousal abuse were made against Blake Jenner by his ex-wife, who'd filed and finalized a divorce from him in December 2017. In October 2020, after almost a year of complete silence–and just a few short weeks after the birth of his ex's first child–Jenner publicly confirmed in a lengthy Instagram post that he had mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and physically abused her to the point of almost blinding her after he threw an iPhone at her face in a "moment of frustration." While he did confess in a long-winded mea culpa, Jenner not only disrespected the woman who'd survived their relationship, but also the millions of other survivors of Intimate Partner Violence via a blatant and egregious use of gaslighting, in and of itself a form of abuse, and in an attempt to shift blame and responsibility for his actions to his ex-wife.