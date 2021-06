My American friends keep asking me the same question these days, and for weeks I have struggled to find a conclusive answer: What happened to Germany?. Wasn’t Germany the poster child for the world initially, efficiently tackling the pandemic on the onset, acting assertively and swiftly, imposing a strict but short lockdown that let the infection numbers plummet, while the United States sank into an abyss of chaos and denial, infection and death rates soaring?