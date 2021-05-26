Cancel
Energy Industry

Could 'wobbly' wind turbines power future homes?

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese bladeless wind turbines convert wind into electricity at around 30% the cost of conventional wind energy sources. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Traveldornob.com

Wind Catcher: Lightweight Travel Turbine Provides Power on the Go

When you’re camping, road tripping, or otherwise traveling off-grid in a place where the sun rarely shines, you don’t have a lot of options for renewable energy on the go. You can’t exactly strap a wind turbine to your roof and call it a day, right? Well, a new product called the Wind Catcher by KiteX comes close to offering that kind of portability while producing a surprising amount of power.
Environmentwindpowermonthly.com

GE aims to use recycled turbine blades for new wind farms

GE Renewable Energy has signed agreements with Swiss construction firm LafargeHolcim and German waste recycling firm Neowa to explore circular economy solutions for wind turbine blades. Under a memorandum of understanding, GE and LafargeHolcim explained that they would seek to turn decommissioned wind turbine blades into sustainable construction materials for...
Energy IndustryBloomberg

India’s Wind Power Sector Wants Rival Solar To Help Drive Growth

India’s struggling wind power industry is looking to its clean energy rival for help emerging from a pandemic-induced slump. About half of the 20 gigawatts of wind power the nation is expected to add through 2025 will come in the form of hybrid projects that combine turbines with solar panels, according to a new report by the Global Wind Energy Council and MEC Intelligence. An existing pipeline of about 10.3 gigawatts of projects will make up the rest.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Bifacial Panels Key to Boosting Solar Energy Output

Double-sided solar panels featuring tracking technology to follow the sun’s path are the most cost-effective way of harnessing the sun’s energy, a new study says. Bifacial panels absorb solar radiation from both the top and the rear sides, while single-axis tracking technology tilts panels during the course of the day to ensure they are always facing the sun.
Tunica County, MSwmcactionnews5.com

First of its kind wind turbine coming to Tunica County

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A first of its kind wind turbine is coming to Mississippi. Wednesday, a group of commissioners signed an order, approving the Tunica Wind Facility. The facility is being funded by private company, Vestas. The 13,000-acre farm will be the first wind turbine electricity generation facility...
Industryenergycentral.com

Offaly wild bird protection areas could block wind turbine plans #IRL

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Alpiq, aventron and Chiesi Sign PPA for Wind Asset in Italy. ROSATOM starts construction of unique power unit with BREST-OD-300 fast neutron reactor. International momentum for using hydrogen as an energy source -- OAPEC. Gastech 2021 to be held in Dubai with dedicated...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Siemens Gamesa adds electrolysers to wind turbines

Green hydrogen is expected to play an increasing role as the world attempts to tackle the climate emergency, and wind is likely to provide a large share of the power required for its production. Turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and its majority owner, Siemens Energy, have pooled their comprehensive know-how and experience to accelerate wind-to-hydrogen development.
Energy Industrywindtech-international.com

Partial Repowering of Wind Turbines

In recent years, wind farm repowering has contributed an important fraction of overall US wind farm installations, as developers seek to capitalise on existing infrastructure, proven revenue streams, and tax credit eligibility. Partial repowering, as opposed to full repowering, remains the dominant form in the US market and typically involves reusing the existing foundation and towers, while replacing uptower components with new parts to attain higher performance and financial benefits from the asset. According to the ‘American Clean Power Market Report Fourth Quarter 2020’, partial repowering increased sharply from 2018 to 2019 and remained at roughly 3GW in 2020 (for reference, new US wind installations in 2020 accounted for roughly 17GW).
Energy Industryinceptivemind.com

Single floating offshore Windcatcher unit could power 80,000 European homes

While bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines are being built in large parts of the world, floating offshore wind turbines are seen as more demanding. Norway’s Wind Catching Systems (WCS), in collaboration with Aibel and the Department of Energy Technology, has announced plans to commercialize its groundbreaking Wind Catching technology that they hope will be able to compete with bottom-mounted turbines and other floating concepts.
EnvironmentRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Ørsted announces commitment to recycling wind turbine blades

Ørsted has announced its new commitment to reuse, recycle or recover all the wind turbine blades in its global portfolio of onshore and offshore wind farms upon decommissioning. The commitment, made on the company’s Capital Markets Day, is part of Ørsted’s strategy to expand its sustainability position and work toward...
Industrycompositesmanufacturingmagazine.com

GE Developing Controls to Support 12 MW Offshore Wind Turbines

Partnering with Glosten, a design and consulting firm in the marine industry, and PelaStar, developer of the tension-leg platform floating wind turbine foundation, GE is designing and developing controls to support an offshore turbine structure that could be as large as 850+ feet. Designing the controls system with the tower...
Industryenergycentral.com

Mammoet transports 22 wind turbines in Norway

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. ROSNEFT AND VESTAS RUS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT ON COOPERATION IN THE FIELD OF WIND POWER GENERATION. DTE Energy Retires “Small but Mighty” River Rouge Power Plant. Cornyn defends benefits of oil and gas during Northeast Texas Energy Summit. Bank OZK Breaks Ground on...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Accelerating deployment of offshore wind energy alter wind climate and reduce future power generation potentials

The European Union has set ambitious CO2 reduction targets, stimulating renewable energy production and accelerating deployment of offshore wind energy in northern European waters, mainly the North Sea. With increasing size and clustering, offshore wind farms (OWFs) wake effects, which alter wind conditions and decrease the power generation efficiency of wind farms downwind become more important. We use a high-resolution regional climate model with implemented wind farm parameterizations to explore offshore wind energy production limits in the North Sea. We simulate near future wind farm scenarios considering existing and planned OWFs in the North Sea and assess power generation losses and wind variations due to wind farm wake. The annual mean wind speed deficit within a wind farm can reach 2–2.5 ms−1 depending on the wind farm geometry. The mean deficit, which decreases with distance, can extend 35–40 km downwind during prevailing southwesterly winds. Wind speed deficits are highest during spring (mainly March–April) and lowest during November–December. The large-size of wind farms and their proximity affect not only the performance of its downwind turbines but also that of neighboring downwind farms, reducing the capacity factor by 20% or more, which increases energy production costs and economic losses. We conclude that wind energy can be a limited resource in the North Sea. The limits and potentials for optimization need to be considered in climate mitigation strategies and cross-national optimization of offshore energy production plans are inevitable.