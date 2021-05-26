De Blasio names new chief lawyer for NYC - Georgia Pestana becomes first woman to hold the job

Mayor de Blasio Addresses Illegal Fireworks in NYC for 2021 Season. The Mayor and NYC Sheriff Joseph Fucito had the following to say during this morning’s press conference:. “Each summer we look forward to the right kind of fireworks. We’ll talk about that in the days ahead, the kind of fireworks that everyone can enjoy safely and legally, but we also know there’s a real problem with the wrong kind of fireworks. Illegal fireworks are noisy, they disrupt the peace of neighborhoods, but they can also be dangerous, and we have to understand how important it is to ensure that illegal fireworks are confiscated, and so they can’t do harm to people in communities. We saw last year, a three-year-old boy was sitting in his apartment in the Bronx, and someone set off an illegal firework right outside the window and it exploded. The little boy [inaudible] rushed to the hospital with cuts and burns. This is serious stuff, and so our job is to pull together the work of many agencies to stop the fireworks from coming into New York City to begin with. This is a joint effort with the Sheriff’s Office, the NYPD and numerous other agencies of the city, the state, and the federal government, including the ATF who we talked about yesterday – the work that they do in partnership with New York City. So, we’re going after the people who bring these fireworks into New York City to begin with. We’re getting right at the source, and this is what is going to help us to have a safer summer.