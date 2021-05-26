Cancel
New York City, NY

De Blasio names new chief lawyer for NYC - Georgia Pestana becomes first woman to hold the job

By Michael Gartland
msn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in New York City history, a woman will lead the city’s Law Department. Mayor de Blasio announced Wednesday that Georgia Pestana, the daughter of Cuban immigrants and a veteran of the Law Department for more than 30 years, will replace Jim Johnson as the city’s Corporation Counsel, making her the first woman and the first Latina to hold the high-ranking job.

