Pokemon Legends: Arceus Box Art Has Major Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Easter Egg
The box art for Pokemon Legends: Arceus includes a cool Easter egg that ties back to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Legends: Arceus would be released on January 22, 2022, far earlier than fans anticipated. In addition to the release date, The Pokemon Company released box art for the game, which shows the male and female player character surrounded by a group of Pokemon as they look off at the towering Mount Coronet in the distance.comicbook.com