Pokemon Legends: Arceus Box Art Has Major Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Easter Egg

One Pokemon cosplay is ready for battle with the Cerulean City Gym Leader Misty! The Pokemon anime franchise has gone through a number of changes over the years as each new generation introduces new regions, Pokemon, and rivals, but there are some things that stay the same. At the center of it all is Ash Ketchum and a few travelling companions that accompany him on various phases of his adventure. Each new series brings with it a new set of traveling friends for Ash, but there are still many fans who appreciate the classics.