HBO Max to launch in Latin America and the Caribbean June 29

By Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

The HBO Max streaming service will be available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, executives from AT&T-owned WarnerMedia said in a presentation Wednesday.

The company will sell two HBO Max subscription plans, starting from $3 per month, and no advertising-supported option at launch. Warner Bros. movies will be available on HBO Max, at no additional cost, 35 days after their release in theaters in Latin America. The service will offer UEFA Champions League matches live-streamed in Brazil and Mexico.

