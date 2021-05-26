New book teaches lessons from Heaven and the power of prayer
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — In “Experiences Never Stop,” Rebecca Walters Hopkins accounts the encounters she had with “evil, earthbound spirits, spirits in darkness, limbo and spirits that are in heaven” dating August 2018 to June 2019. She now continues to share more experiences and encounters from the other side starting July 7, 2019 through March 13, 2020 in “Experiences Never Stop: Part 2” (published by Balboa Press).www.themountaineer.com