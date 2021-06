Dallas Center – Grimes boys soccer found out about their postseason fate this last week, as the Mustangs were placed as the top overall seed in the Class 2A Substate 2 region. The seven team region will not be easy to get through, though the Mustangs will get a big advantage in not having to compete in the first round while all of the other teams will. On May 24th in Grimes, they will take on the winner of Webster City vs. Iowa Falls – Alden. The championship game of the district will be on Wednesday, May 26th, with the winner to compete in the state tournament.