Late “Jeopardy!” icon Alex Trebek was a role model for countless people who suffered from cancer. In his final year and a half, he inspired others to continue fighting their diseases. He was candid about his own diagnosis and brave in his pursuit of treatment. But empowering as it was for him to help people in this way, setting that kind of an example was a burden, too. After all, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host had his own fight to contend with, and he wasn’t equipped to help everyone.