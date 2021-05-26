Lori Lightfoot welcomes Chicagoans back to city beaches
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District announced Wednesday that beaches would open Friday for the first time since September 2019.www.fox32chicago.com
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District announced Wednesday that beaches would open Friday for the first time since September 2019.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.