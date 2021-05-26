Lori Lightfoot welcomes Chicagoans back to city beaches

Since her historic election as the city’s first Black Woman and LGBTQ Mayor, Lori Lightfoot has faced unprecedented challenges and obstacles running the city. From dealing with a global pandemic, racial unrest, a contentious relationship with the Chicago Teachers Union, and local alderman, Mayor Lightfoot has had much to contend with. The Chicago Defender met with Mayor Lightfoot to talk about what the past two years have been like and what lessons she’s learned during her administration.