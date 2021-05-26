Cancel
Politics

Lori Lightfoot welcomes Chicagoans back to city beaches

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
Cover picture for the articleMayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District announced Wednesday that beaches would open Friday for the first time since September 2019.

www.fox32chicago.com
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
Lori Lightfoot
#Beaches#Chicago Park District#Chicagoans#Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Chicago, ILDaily Review Atlas

Scott Reeder: Mayor Lightfoot's interview policy not racist

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot landed in a maelstrom of controversy last month when she said she only would allow “journalists of color” to interview her for pieces about her first two years in office. Fox News provocateur Tucker Carlson called Lightfoot a “racist” and a “monster” when he learned of...
Chicago, ILTelegraph

Why won't Chicago mayor talk to white reporters?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot landed in a maelstrom of controversy last month when she said she only would allow “journalists of color” to interview her for pieces about her first two years in office. Fox News provocateur Tucker Carlson called Lightfoot a “racist” and a “monster” when he learned of...
Chicago, ILChicago Defender

One on One with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Since her historic election as the city’s first Black Woman and LGBTQ Mayor, Lori Lightfoot has faced unprecedented challenges and obstacles running the city. From dealing with a global pandemic, racial unrest, a contentious relationship with the Chicago Teachers Union, and local alderman, Mayor Lightfoot has had much to contend with. The Chicago Defender met with Mayor Lightfoot to talk about what the past two years have been like and what lessons she’s learned during her administration.
Illinois Statesecretchicago.com

Chicago And The Rest Of Illinois Will Fully Reopen On Friday June 11

The city of Chicago along with the rest of Illinois will fully reopen this coming Friday!. During a live stream, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady last week revealed that Chicago will move into Phase 5 this coming Friday, more than three weeks sooner than the previously anticipated date of July 4. In other words, that means a full reopening ending all capacity limits and restrictions at bars, restaurants, and businesses across the city.
Chicago, ILSlate

Was Lori Lightfoot’s Interview Plan a Stunt or a Step Forward?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently sparked a new skirmish in the culture war. She decided to grant the only one-on-one interviews about her anniversary in office with nonwhite reporters. “We are a city that has almost three-quarters people of color,” Lightfoot said. “I believe that the City Hall press corps needs to reflect the diversity of our city.”
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Lightfoot marshals City Hall to tackle summer violence

Saying she wants to have “the safest summer in the history of the city of Chicago,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday unveiled a plan to tackle violence by flooding historically troubled areas with a host of services. Lightfoot described it as a “whole-of-government” approach. “This is exactly how public safety...
Chicago, ILPosted by
BET

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Sued For Only Granting Interviews To Journalists Of Color On Her Two-Year Anniversary In Office

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being sued by a white reporter for only granting interviews to journalists on the two-year anniversary of her being in office. According to local station WFLD, Thomas Catenacci, a reporter for the right-wing news site The Daily Caller, is claiming Lightfoot is violating his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plans to curb Chicago summer violence includes focus on 15 high-violence beats

Facing pressure to reduce skyrocketing Chicago violence, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday said her administration will focus this summer on 15 police beats that she said account for a major chunk of the city’s street crime. Police will work in these areas but the city also will team up with community groups, libraries and other providers to mentor young people as part of Lightfoot’s summer ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Law & Crime

Daily Caller News Foundation Sues Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for ‘Purposefully’ Discriminating Against White Reporter

The Daily Caller News Foundation and reporter Thomas Catenacci filed a lawsuit against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), alleging that she “purposefully” discriminated against Catenacci based on race by ignoring his request for an interview. The complaint, only five pages long, claims Lightfoot violated the DCNF and Catenacci’s First Amendment...