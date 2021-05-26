Outlander Book Club: The Fiery Cross Chapter 18 breakdown

Lights! Imp demons! Action! It’s time to star in some Moving Pictures. Deccan Ribobe, last Keeper of the Door at Holy Wood, dies without ever managing to train a replacement. He is collected by Death, and his fire goes out, releasing something onto the world. The Alchemists of Ankh-Morpork cause an explosion, and one of them runs out and straight into Cut-Me-Own-Throat Dibbler, and tells the crowd that he’s just discovered Octo-cellulose. Archchancellor Mustrum Ridcully is at the Unseen University, being a very strange Archchancellor indeed; he was appointed because he was from the country and had very little to do with wizard factions, but that means that he doesn’t pay much attention to the goings on around the school. The Patrician’s spy for the Alchemists Guild tells him that the alchemists have discovered something extraordinary, only he hasn’t seen it yet. The Alchemists themselves have gotten together to discuss this new invention—the advent of moving pictures. They know the wizards won’t like the invention, so they decide to pack up and head to Holy Wood to develop this process away from them.