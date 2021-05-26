Cancel
New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections

By Associated Press (AP)
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 13 days ago
Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators.

The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to protection under the Endangered Species Act.

State lawmakers passed legislation in recent weeks that would allow hunters and trappers to kill unlimited numbers of wolves using aggressive tactics such as shooting them from ATVs, employing night-vision scopes to hunt at night and setting lethal snares that some consider inhumane.

Related
Animalswyomingpublicmedia.org

Environmental Groups Push To Return Protections To Gray Wolves

Wildlife advocacy groups are asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore Endangered Species Act protections for Northern Rocky Mountain gray wolves. This petition comes after Montana and Idaho passed bills that increased the number of wolves that can be harvested and added more methods used to kill wolves.
AnimalsMy Clallam County

Wildlife advocates call for stronger wolf protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive U.S. government protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking...
AnimalsMissoulian

Groups petition feds to restore wolf protection under Endangered Species Act

A trio of environmental interest groups petitioned the Biden administration Wednesday to reinstate federal protections for wolves in response to new laws in Montana and Idaho directing state wildlife managers to reduce populations. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society of the United States and Sierra Club submitted the petition...
Animalsgreyareanews.com

Endangered Species Act Protections Sought for Wolves as Idaho & Montana Plan to Kill Wolf Populations, Pay Contractors to Kill

On May 26, 2021, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund, and Sierra Club petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to restore federal protection under the Endangered Species Act to gray wolves, after Idaho and Montana passed legislation aimed at drastically reducing wolf populations in those states.
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Republican State Legislatures Are Winning Their War On American Democracy

Texas Democrats scored a stunning victory in the nationwide legislative battle over voting rights last weekend when they walked out en masse to prevent state House Republicans from passing yet another sweeping package of voting restrictions. But even that episode underscored a reality facing voting rights groups and their Democratic...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Schumer Schedules a Showdown

When the Senate broke for recess ahead of Memorial Day weekend—immediately after Senate Republicans filibustered legislation that would have established an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues about the grind that awaited them when they returned on June 7.
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

New law better protects legit businesses; will expose criminals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, said now that Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill l033 into law, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) can proceed with developing and finalizing agreements that will better protect legitimate Oklahoma businesses by ensuring more resources to go after criminal operations. Leewright is principal author of the legislation.
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

New Arizona law protects animals from abusers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A newly-signed bill by Governor Doug Ducey, prevents Arizonans convicted of animal cruelty from owning a pet for a certain amount of time. “We didn’t have anything to prevent the animal from going back to the convicted abuser after he or she fulfilled their sentence,” said Karen Michael, a board member at the Animal Defense League of Arizona.
Albuquerque, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Lawmaker who pushed New Mexico legalization bill sets up cannabis law firm

A freshman state senator who was at the forefront of New Mexico’s legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana is poised to profit financially from the new industry. Sen. Katy Duhigg, an Albuquerque Democrat who is an attorney by profession, has partnered with a former Bernalillo County prosecutor to form a full-service cannabis law firm.
Congress & Courtsncinsider.com

Legislative Reforms

For years, legislative pay has been the issue no lawmaker wants to touch. No one, it seems, is willing to risk a campaign attack that says they voted to pay themselves more. But Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, thinks he has a solution to the optics problem: Create a commission of people who don’t serve in elected office to make recommendations about lawmaker pay. Burgin’s Senate Bill 534 would create a Legislative Reform Commission, with four members appointed by each chamber, to look at legislative pay, per diems for food and lodging during session and mileage rates. But no one on the commission could be an elected official.
Presidential ElectionThe Hill

Senate Republicans delaying Biden OPM nominee's confirmation

Senate Republicans are holding up the confirmation for President Biden 's nominee for director of the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Kiran Ahuja, targeting her support for abortion rights and focus on critical race theory. Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is leading the pushback against Ahuja's swift nomination,...