Cincinnati college approves contract renewal, pay raise for top leader

The former chief executive officer of REDI Cincinnati has been appointed to the board of Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corp., better known as Tri-ED. Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery and the fiscal Court appointed Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, executive vice president of performance and growth at AssureCar and founder of JRK Executive Strategies, to the Tri-ED board of directors. Northern Kentucky Tri-ED is the primary economic development company for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. Reeder Kleymeyer fills the seat formerly held by Kim Halbauer, who was relocated to Louisville for her new role at Fifth Third Bank as president of the Kentucky region.