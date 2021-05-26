Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati college approves contract renewal, pay raise for top leader

By Liz Engel
Cincinnati Business Courier
 13 days ago
One of Greater Cincinnati’s largest universities has renewed the contract of its president and bolstered the pay for its top position by roughly 6%, citing improved retention, fiscal position and fundraising efforts.

Cincinnati, OH
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

