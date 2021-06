With the support of the Sand Family, Adirondack Foundation is thrilled to announce a Restorative Justice Scholarship which will fund a year-round resident of the Adirondack region to earn a Professional Certificate in Restorative Justice through the Vermont Law School Center for Justice Reform. Restorative justice creates less punitive responses to harm and builds and strengthens communities and organizations through relational practices and inclusive participation. Restorative justice practices are expanding in the criminal justice, child protection, and educational fields. The Professional Certificate in Restorative Justice is available fully online or residentially. A strong priority will be given to applications from first-generation college graduates with an interest in working in justice systems, education, or with underserved populations.