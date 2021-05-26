New Grammy Rules & Guidelines Revealed By Recording Academy
Following the removal of "secret voting committees," The Recording Academy has officially unveiled and implemented the new rules and guidelines for the Grammy Awards. As per a report from Business Wire, the majority will be effective immediately, which means they'll have an impact on next year's ceremony taking place in January of 2022. It should be noted that one of the rules impacting album eligibility will only go into effect in 2023.www.hotnewhiphop.com