New Grammy Rules & Guidelines Revealed By Recording Academy

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the removal of "secret voting committees," The Recording Academy has officially unveiled and implemented the new rules and guidelines for the Grammy Awards. As per a report from Business Wire, the majority will be effective immediately, which means they'll have an impact on next year's ceremony taking place in January of 2022. It should be noted that one of the rules impacting album eligibility will only go into effect in 2023.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
