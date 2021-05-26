One dead in Linary plane crash

Vasile Ghelan, 35, Knoxville, was in trouble. He was talking to an acquaintance on a cellphone, describing problems he was having flying a Gulf Stream American light plane.

The conversation suddenly stopped mid-sentence; the sound of a crash was heard on the phone, followed by silence. The acquaintance called 911.

At the same time, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator David Hamby was traveling in the area of the state park on Hwy. 127 S.

To his east, Hamby noticed a plume of smoke, something that was nagging to the investigator. At first the smoke was dark, then it changed to white and eventually had a blue hue to it. After finding out from E-911 there were no burn advisories for the area, Hamby diverted to investigate.

Within ten minutes, Hamby would learn of a missing plane and realized he may have witnessed the aftermath of Ghelan’s crash.

Roane County 911 contacted Cumberland County 911, reporting a man was talking to Ghelan by cellphone. Information from Roane County was that Ghelan had a limited number of hours solo flying and was in flight school, flying a flight school aircraft. The plane left Island Home Airport in Knoxville Tuesday morning.

While no flight plan was known to have been filed, the pilot was reportedly meeting training requirements that included a solo flight from Knoxville to Cleveland, TN. The pilot, however, contacted the acquaintance and reported trouble with the plane.

No one knows for sure what happened.

Speculation is Ghelan may have been trying to make it to the Crossville Memorial Airport or Rockwood Municipal Airport, located where Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties meet.

Nobody knows for sure.

As calls went out to emergency responders, Hamby was already searching for the source of the smoke he spotted.

He was joined by units from the Cumberland County Fire and Rescue Department.

“I didn’t know if it was someone’s house or something else, but something just wasn’t right about it,” Hamby said Tuesday night. “I didn’t know if the source was off Hwy. 68 or Sawmill Rd. or in Rhea County. It was hard to tell from 127 S.”

The search narrowed down to the area of the historic Sutton’s Mill site on Daddy’s Creek and off Old Hwy. 28 in Linary. By this time, the smoke source for which Hamby was searching had mingled with two brush piles burning in the area. And then, it faded away.

A search of the eastern edge of Al Wilson’s farm brought Hamby and county firefighters within 200 yards or so from where the crash site was eventually discovered hours later.

The area features an uncut hayfield and thick spring growth in a wooded area not far from the mountain ridge that connects to nearby Hinch Mountain. Nature had simply screened what was left of the plane and refused to give up any clue to the wreckage’s location.

As this was going on, county authorities established a search command post at the Linary Church of Christ parking lot. Church officials opened up facilities in the building and provided water for the searchers.

Around 9 a.m., the search was shifted to the area from 2-6 miles north of the Rockwood Airport after receipt of a “ping” was reported. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had taken off from the Rockwood Airport and was reported missing around 7:52 am.

A command post was established at the airport and the area of Pine Orchard community, centering around the Camp Howard Rd. area.

Two hours later, the U.S. Air Force Reserve unit stationed at McGhee Tyson Airport reviewing the radar tracking system reported to searchers the plane Ghelan was flying passed over Rockwood Airport at an altitude of 4,400 feet and tracked to the Linary area, where it was flying at 1,600 feet. The search shifted back to Linary.

During the day, in addition to assistance from the Air Force resources and the FAA, additional agencies joined or assisted in the search.

Fire departments from Crossville, Cumberland County, Morgan and Roane counties, sheriff’s personnel from Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties, rescue squads from Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties, Emergency Management Agencies from Cumberland and Morgan counties and ambulance services from the three counties were placed on standby and staged.

Also joining the search was the TBI, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from Knox County and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Ground grid searches were launched in the area from Russell Ridge Rd. to the Al Wilson Farm in Linary while helicopters flew overhead.

A forward command post was established on the Wilson farm where ground searchers using ATVs and UTVs would gather after completing their grid search to discuss where next to look.

It is estimated searchers came within 200 yards of the crash site without being able to see it because of the heavy growth of underbrush and trees.

Hamby said later he traveled down a logging road two or three times, coming within yards of the crash, without find the wreckage.

A two-man search crew of county fire personnel had just completed a search of an assigned grid area and was returning to forward command post. One firefighter was driving a UTV and the second firefighter was standing on the back of the unit.

From that vantage point, the second firefighter told the driver he had seen something “white” and told the driver to stop. The firefighter then ran about 200 yards into the woods and, around 3:20 p.m., shouted back, “We found it.”

The plane was virtually consumed by a fast and hot fire upon impact with the ground. The fuselage was gone. All that was visible were a few small pieces of metal in the trees and the engine.

The scene was quickly sealed off with crime tape and the FAA notified of the find. An investigator was scheduled to visit the site as part of the investigation. The crash scene remained under guard until the FAA completed its on-scene probe.

The pilot’s remains were removed from the scene later in the afternoon.

FAA investigators will also be looking at the cellphone discussion between the pilot and the acquaintance, maintenance records, pilot history and experience during the investigation that could take weeks.

Sgt. Gary Howard made the discovery announcement on behalf of Sheriff Casey Cox and wrote, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends.”