Country music remains to be the best music genre out there… not that we are biased! The Country Artists always come to slay when it comes to singing and releasing great music! We wanted to take that great music and shake it up a lil’ bit! What if it wasn’t Luke Bryan that sung and released ‘One Margarita’? What if it was Blake Shelton who sang “Friends in Low Places” originally sung by Garth Brooks? Which other country artists would you want to see release a cover for other famous songs? We took some of the most well-known songs from our country music station and want YOU to choose who you wish could be the artist to cover it!