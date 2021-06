Miss Preston’s class has been busy with fun, hands on learning these last few weeks of school! We are so fortunate to have a school forest and a passionate person like Mrs. Smith who wants to share her knowledge with us! She ran some animal track activities where students got to make their own plaster animal tracks, identify tracks and animal scat, as well as do animal rubbings. Mrs. Smith also did a seed lesson with the class and students got to make “seed bombs” which were launched near the playground in the hopes that some wildflowers will grow! Mr. Preston and some parent volunteers took the class on a pond exploration and they even got to enter some of their projects in a social emotional learning contest! Last but not least getting to dissect owl pellets, thanks to L.C. Bates and their learning kits, was amazing!