Charlottesville, VA

Hot and humid with storms

By David Rogers
NBC 29 News
 13 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sauna-like conditions will stick around for the remainder of the day. We are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring showers and storms later this afternoon. Gusty wind and small hail will be possible. Behind the front, skies will clear and a less humid air mass will filter in. Morning fog will give way to sunshine and pleasantly warm conditions Thursday. Meanwhile, a more significant rain event will unfold across the region Friday and Saturday. 1″- 2.5″ of needed is possible. Conditions will begin to improve by the second half of the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

