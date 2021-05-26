Cancel
Analysis: Cannabinoids not linked to 'serious cardiovascular effects'

By The GrowthOp
healthing.ca
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising news for cardio-conscious medical cannabis consumers has come to light. The consumption of certain medical cannabis products is not associated with an increased risk of “serious cardiovascular effects,” according to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. “The objective of this study was to evaluate...

www.healthing.ca
Infographic: Pathways from Noise to Cardiovascular Damage

Epidemiological data have long linked exposure to noise such as aircraft, railway, or traffic sounds to increased risks of cardiovascular disease. And in recent years, experimental work has been revealing the biological mechanisms underlying that link. Specifically, researchers are finding that noise activates the brain’s limbic system, which plays a role in emotional regulation, the release of stress hormones into the blood, and controlling of the sympathetic nervous system. These stress responses can lead to cerebral and vascular inflammation, oxidative stress, and altered gene expression, sometimes culminating in endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular disease.
HealthNature.com

Increasing representation and diversity in cardiovascular clinical trial populations

The homogeneity of cardiovascular clinical trial populations limits the generalizability of results and compounds health inequities faced by women, older adults and people of colour. This Comment highlights the importance of diversity in clinical trial populations and describes multifaceted interventions that might help to close the diversity gap in trial enrolment.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Risk of Cardiovascular Events

This study states that To inspect the similar impacts of biologic illness altering antirheumatic drugs (bDMARD) and tofacitinib against regular manufactured DMARD (csDMARD) on episode cardiovascular sickness (CVD) in patients with rheumatoid joint pain (RA). Techniques RA patients with ≥ 1 year of cooperation in the FORWARD investigation, from 1998 through 2017, were evaluated for episode composite CVD occasions (myocardial localized necrosis, stroke, cardiovascular breakdown, and CVD-related demise approved from clinic/passing records). DMARD were ordered into 7 totally unrelated gatherings: (1) csDMARD-referent; (2) tumor corruption factor-α inhibitor (TNFi); (3) abatacept (ABA); (4) rituximab; (5) tocilizumab; (6) anakinra; and (7) tofacitinib. Glucocorticoids (GC) were evaluated utilizing a weighted aggregate openness model, which joins data about term, force, and timing of openness into a synopsis measure by utilizing the weighted amount of past oral dosages (prednisolone same). Cox corresponding risk models were utilized to adapt to confounders. While higher GC openness as weighted aggregate openness was related with expanded CVD hazard (HR 1.15, 95% CI 1.11–1.19), methotrexate (MTX) use was related with CVD hazard decrease [use versus nonuse HR 0.82, 95% CI 0.74–0.90, and high portion (> 15 mg/week) versus low portion (≤ 15 mg/week) HR 0.83, 95% CI 0.70–0.99].
Diseases & Treatmentsaao.org

Cardiovascular disease is a significant risk factor for glaucoma

Review of: Cardiovascular disease predicts structural and functional progression in early glaucoma. Marshall H, Mullany S, Qassim A, et al. Ophthalmology, January 2021. This prospective, longitudinal study assessed the association between cardiovascular disease and glaucoma. Study design. Investigators evaluated 2,638 eyes for baseline and longitudinal structural thinning using spectral-domain OCT,...
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Minor cannabinoids: What are they and why are they trending?

Minor cannabinoids have been getting a lot of attention lately, and for good reason. What exactly are minor cannabinoids and why have they been trending? What are minor cannabinoids? When it comes to cannabis, THC and CBD often take the spotlight. But they’re just two of at least 110 different cannabinoids found in the cannabis […] The post Minor cannabinoids: What are they and why are they trending? appeared first on Latest Cannabis News Today – Headlines, Videos & Stocks.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Effect of disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs on major cardiovascular events: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86128-y, published online 23 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the author name Smriti Murali Krishna was incorrectly given as Smriti Krishna. Additionally, the Supplementary Information file previously published contained track changes. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.
Pharmaceuticalsatoallinks.com

Cannabis & Gut Health-New Emerging Science of Managing Ailments of Digestive Disorder

The connection between human gut health and cannabis consumption dates to 2000 years in human civilization. Man has known the beneficial effects of this wonderful product of nature. However, the modern world relies on empirical proof. The ill reputation of cannabis is due to the fact it not being a western phenomenon. This has led to it being not pursued by the western school of medicine. Though there is enough evidence on the impact of Cannabis in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine. Still, Cannabis is stuck in the back alleys of the scientific and medical community.
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

vitaMK7® supports bone & cardiovascular health

Format: PDF file | Document type: Product Brochure | Promoted Content. This Product Brochure has been written by Gnosis by Lesaffre USA , and any views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of www.nutraingredients-usa.com. Related categories: Vitamins & premixes, Bone & joint health, Cardiovascular health. Vitamin K2 is...
Diseases & Treatmentsrenalandurologynews.com

Cardiovascular Risk Differs for Stone Formers With ESKD

Patients who have nephrolithiasis or urolithiasis as the cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) may have a better cardiovascular risk profile compared with patients whose ESKD is due to diabetes or hypertension, investigators suggested at the 58th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress. Among 1,048,006...
Pharmaceuticalscannabisdispensarymag.com

Latest Cannabinoid in the Spotlight: Delta-10 THC

By now, many in the industry are aware of the recent craze surrounding delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a natural component of cannabis that has burst into popularity over the past several months. And it seems as soon as the industry has gained a solid understanding of delta-8, another THC compound has...
PharmaceuticalsWWEEK

What Is Delta-8? Get to Know Weed’s Next Big Cannabinoid

Chances are you’re already familiar with the contemporary slate of common cannabinoids: THC gets you high, CBD is therapeutic, CBN makes you sleepy and CBG is the mother cannabinoid from which all known cannabinoids are derived. The more we learn about cannabis, the more specialized and unique the cannabinoid database becomes, and now more than ever, cultivators are encouraged to experiment with the genetics of their crops beyond therapeutic or recreational uses.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Improved Cognition Seen With Healthier Cardiovascular Phenotype

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) measures representing a healthier cardiovascular phenotype have better cognitive performance, according to a study published online May 14 in the European Heart Journal: Cardiovascular Imaging. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, M.D., from the Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues...
Cancerdgomag.com

Wyld Pear Gummies add a new cannabinoid to the mix: the elusive CBG

It’s not very often that I’m stumped by a new product at the dispensary. I spend a lot of time smoking and ingesting cannabis — for work and otherwise — and I am typically pretty good about staying on top of what’s happening with new products. I have apparently been...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Effects of high-dose bisphenol A on the mouse oral mucosa: A possible link with oral cancers.

Effects of high-dose bisphenol A on the mouse oral mucosa: A possible link with oral cancers. Tatiana Fernandes Araujo Almeida, Sicília Rezende Oliveira, Janine Mayra da Silva, Ana Laura Fernandes de Oliveira, Zenilda de Lourdes Cardeal, Helvécio Costa Menezes, José Messias Gomes, Gabriel Henrique Campolina-Silva, Cleida Aparecida Oliveira, Soraia Macari, Gustavo Pompermaier Garlet, Ivana Márcia Alves Diniz, Andréia Machado Leopoldino, Tarcília Aparecida Silva.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Effect of Cigarette Smoking on Thyroid Cancer: Meta-Analysis.

Although smoking is generally carcinogenic, its effect on thyroid cancers is still subject to controversy. The purpose of this study was to summarize the role of smoking in relation to thyroid cancer occurrence. We performed a meta-analysis of 24 eligible studies: 21 case-control studies and three prospective cohort studies. The...
ScienceScientist

How Environmental Noise Harms the Cardiovascular System

More than 100 years ago, the German physician and Nobel Prize winner Robert Koch predicted that “one day mankind will have to fight the burden of noise as fiercely as plague and cholera.” He was right. While many sounds in our environments are quite pleasant, noise, defined as unwanted sound, has the potential to cause real damage to our bodies and minds.