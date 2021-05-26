Analysis: Cannabinoids not linked to 'serious cardiovascular effects'

The connection between human gut health and cannabis consumption dates to 2000 years in human civilization. Man has known the beneficial effects of this wonderful product of nature. However, the modern world relies on empirical proof. The ill reputation of cannabis is due to the fact it not being a western phenomenon. This has led to it being not pursued by the western school of medicine. Though there is enough evidence on the impact of Cannabis in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine. Still, Cannabis is stuck in the back alleys of the scientific and medical community.