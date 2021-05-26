Detectives seek to arrest alleged sexual predator

May 26, 2021 - Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Blas Jose-Hernandez, who has been charged with 15 counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation involving a victim under 12. According to a news release, Jose-Hernandez, 39, was last known to be driving a white GMC Yukon but might have obtained a different vehicle. Detectives have reason to believe he’s in the Wimauma area but planning to flee the state to avoid arrest. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts and apprehension of Jose-Hernandez. Tips can be submitted via phone at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website.