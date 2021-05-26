Cancel
Sex Crimes

Detectives seek to arrest alleged sexual predator

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 - Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Blas Jose-Hernandez, who has been charged with 15 counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation involving a victim under 12. According to a news release, Jose-Hernandez, 39, was last known to be driving a white GMC Yukon but might have obtained a different vehicle. Detectives have reason to believe he’s in the Wimauma area but planning to flee the state to avoid arrest. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts and apprehension of Jose-Hernandez. Tips can be submitted via phone at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website.

newsradiokkob.com

APD Homicide Detectives Arrest Four in Connection to Shooting

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –APD Homicide detectives arrested four people late Friday and charged them in connection to the May 15, 2021, murder of Joshua Oliver. Detectives determined the fatal shooting occurred after the suspects went looking for Oliver who they accused of breaking into a vehicle earlier that day. Francisco...
miamisprings.com

Alleged Home Invader Arrested

The City of Miami Springs Police Department arrested Jose Lazaro Sanchez for allegedly breaking and entering an occupied home on Miller Drive on the East end of Miami Springs (Near NW 36th Street). The incident occurred on Sunday, May 30th at approximately 11:15 am. According to the report from the Miami Springs Police Department, the homeowner noticed the backdoor was opened and damaged after greeting a friend at the front door. The homeowner noticed the suspect fleeing in the backyard and called the police.
signalscv.com

Detectives seek help in identifying robbery suspects

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects who physically assaulted a Circle K clerk in Saugus in April. The three men, described only as Hispanics in their 20s, reportedly entered a Circle K in Saugus and physically assaulted a clerk during...
FOX 28 Spokane

23-year-old arrested for molesting young boy, detectives seek additional information

SPOKANE, WA- On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Kevin Taylor-Nunley for molesting a young boy at the Eagle Point Apartments. Police say on Tuesday afternoon, they responded to the apartments for reports of a young boy who had been molested. The boy’s mother told them that a man named Kevin (later identified as Taylor-Nunley) went with her son from the apartment complex playground to a vacant apartment, and molested him.
Henderson County, TXktbb.com

Man arrested for alleged solicitation, assault

ATHENS — Henderson County deputies and investigators arrested an armed man for online solicitation of a child online after they were forced to breach his residence, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse says James Bond, 50, was arrested at a home on Chapperall Drive Tuesday and was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Hillhouse, the team approached the residence, announced its presence, and eventually breached the door of the home to gain entry. Inside, they reportedly found Bond in the residence armed with a rifle. Hillhouse says Bond pointed the loaded weapon at one of the investigators but eventually surrendered.
Your Radio Place

Authorities seeking suspect for alleged voyeurism

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities in Belmont County are asking the publics help in searching for a man who is suspected of voyeuristic acts on a local bike trail. According to the St. Clairsville Police, the complaint came from a social media post, and call from a couple on the the St. Clairsville bike trail.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Two arrested Saturday in alleged robbery

Two man are in jail this week for allegedly robbing a a man in Shelbyville on Saturday. Shelbyville Police responded to the 700 block of 5th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday where a man said he had been robbed by two black men. According to police, the victim reported...
Macon County, TNmaconcountychronicle.com

Former Macon County Detective Arrested

Former Detective Kevin Templeton was arrested hours after being terminated from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, June 3. According to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, Templeton was let go around 3:45 pm that day, due to insubordination and details involving an order of protection filed against him by his wife.
kgns.tv

Man arrested for allegedly driving with meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police arrest a man for allegedly driving around with meth in his possession. It happened on Friday morning when Sergio Mendez was pulled over in the 1200 block of Madison Street. As the officer walked up to the vehicle, Mendez reportedly got out and approached...
Bogalusa, LAWDSU

Bogalusa firefighter arrested on rape allegations

BOGALUSA, La. — A Bogalusa firefighter was arrested on allegations of rape, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office. Brandon Applewhite, 36, a Bogalusa firefighter who resides on Highway 436, was arrested on June 7 and charged with second degree rape. The sheriff's office said Applewhite was previously arrested on...
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrests alleged homicide suspect

The Kern County coroner’s office has arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred in December 2020. Cherice Jones, 47, was arrested Wednesday in the murder of 72-year-old Rosie Lee Howard, according to a KCSO news release. Howard was killed in the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue on Dec. 10,...
Sex Crimesweeklyblitz.net

Madrassa teacher arrested on rape allegation

Again, a madrassa teacher in Bangladesh has been arrested on allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl student. Allegations of rape and molestation against madrassa teachers have become a regular incident proving, madrassas are epicenters of sexual crimes. According to media reports, police have arrested madrassa teacher Maulana Abdur Rahman Mintu...
L'Observateur

SCSO arrests 06/10

Anyone with information regarding this incident(s) is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500. ARRESTEE: Ohordorff, Kevin William, 39, Male- 37 Bonura Drive St. Rose, LA. LOCATION: Bonura Drive in St. Rose, LA. DATE:...
Illinois Statekzimksim.com

Illinois man arrested for alleged drugs

An Illinois man was arrested in Scott County for alleged drug violations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that troopers arrested 30-year-old James Dunn, of Marseilles, shortly after 2 p.m. Monday for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance for hallucinogens, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, and driving while suspended. Dunn was taken to Scott County Sheriff’s Office where he was released.
Public SafetyVermilion Standard

RCMP searching for four suspects linked to Dickinsfield break and enter

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged break and enter in Dickinsfield that occurred in April. Police confirmed on June 10 that on April 6 at approximately 4 a.m., four masked and armed men forced their way into a Dickinsfield home. All four suspects covered their heads and faces. The residents were not home at the time and no one was physically injured.
Violent Crimestrentonian.ca

Multiple charges in assault case

A Trenton man is facing numerous charges stemming from complaints of assaults there. Police receiving the initial complaint at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote in a news release. “Officers arrived and began an extensive search,” Leeworthy wrote, adding the complainant had sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Violent CrimesNorrn News

KL OPP release monthly domestic report

The Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has released the detachment’s monthly domestic incidents report. In the month of May, members of the detachment investigated 38 domestic related incidents, eight of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence. Some of the charges include:. Sexual Assault...
Daily Herald

AP: Louisiana police unit probed over Black driver arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The same Louisiana State Police unit whose troopers stunned, punched and dragged Ronald Greene on video during a deadly 2019 arrest is now under internal investigation by a secret panel over whether its officers are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse. The panel, whose existence was...
World1005freshradio.ca

Suspect in London, Ont. vehicle attack to return to court June 14

WATCH ABOVE: Court documents reveal Nathaniel Veltman struggled in his teens and was taking an anti-depressant for mental health issues. Catherine McDonald reports. The 20-year-old accused of killing four members of a Muslim family with his pickup truck in London, Ont., appeared in court on Thursday, where the case was put over until Monday.