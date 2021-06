Class of 2022 swingman Chris Bunch will take an official visit to Syracuse from June 28-30, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated first reported the news. A 6-foot-7, 185-pound rising senior at De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., Bunch is rated four stars and the No. 32 small forward in the Class of 2022 by the 247Sports Composite. He picked up an offer from the Orange last April and has also received scholarship opportunities from Florida State, Creighton, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, South Carolina and USC, among others.