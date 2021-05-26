Cancel
NHL

Avs F Nazem Kadri's suspension appeal set for Thursday

By Reuters
 13 days ago
Jan 15, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's appeal hearing for his eight-game suspension will take place Thursday on Zoom with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

The NHL Department of Player Safety issued the suspension last Friday following Kadri's illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series on May 19.

The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday.

Kadri didn't play in Games 3 and 4 of the series, both won by the Avalanche. Colorado advanced to the next round of the playoffs and will play the winner of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild, with Kadri's availability for any potential games of that series dependent on his appeal.

It is his third suspension in four years. The then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward was banned three games after a high hit on Boston forward Tommy Wingels in 2018, and a year later was suspended for five games after a cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk.

Kadri, 30, posted 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 56 games during the 2020-21 season and has 425 points (191 goals, 234 assists) in 668 career games with the Leafs and Avs.

--Field Level Media

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

