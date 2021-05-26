Smart toilets snap pictures that help with diagnoses

Joel Braunstein, CEO of St. Louis–based biotechnology firm C2N Diagnostics, used to be a practicing cardiologist. Now, instead of examining a patient’s heart, he studies what the blood pumping through a person’s heart can tell us about their mind. His company’s latest product, PrecivityAD, is being lauded as the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease in people who have memory and cognitive issues. It does this by looking for markers that indicate the presence of amyloid plaques. It’s a major breakthrough in fighting neurodegenerative disease. Nearly every day, Braunstein and his team receive hopeful, curious messages from people who’ve learned about the test and are seeking answers. “They’re people who are saying, ‘I’ve read about this test, and this is kind of what I’ve been waiting for,’” Braunstein says. “‘If I can get more clarity from a test like this, it would be so meaningful.’”