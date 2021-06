At one point or another, we have all stopped at a red light in our completely quiet cars and then heard a deep, bass-y thumping sound approaching. As it got closer, not only did it get louder, but the loose change in the door-handle pocket started to rattle, you started feeling the beat through the car floor, and when the car stopped directly behind you, your rearview mirror was rattling so hard you ran the light to save it from falling off. Some people enjoy that feeling and go the SPL route; others prefer listening to the kind of music that requires canine-level hearing abilities and an SQ system so complex you need a sound engineer to turn the volume up.